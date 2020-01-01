Videographer

Stephanie Villella is a videographer at CTV Kitchener.

A general reporter, she enjoys doing human interest pieces and crime stories.

Before coming to Kitchener, Villella worked as a video journalist for CTV Prince Albert and CTV Saskatoon. She was born and raised in Vaughan, Ont.

A graduate of the University of Guelph-Humber's Media Studies program, she did a post-graduate course at Fanshawe College for TV News Broadcasting.

She won an RTDNA award in 2017.

In her spare time, she enjoys watching reality TV, travelling, working out and being with her family and friends.