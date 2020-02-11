CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge council voted Tuesday night in favour of having more control over where a consumption and treatment services site would potentially go in the city.

Councillors voted 5 to 3 in favour of permitting a CTS site as public use, which they say will give them more control over the site’s location.

"It keeps us in that control which I think is really important and I really believe our community wants us to be in control of where a CTS may go if indeed we decide we want one," said councillor Donna Reid.

City staff had released a new study about the future of a consumption and treatment services site in Cambridge last week.

The planning study recommended that council be allowed to choose any location in Cambridge, including within the downtown cores in Preston, Galt and Hespeler.

Back in the spring of 2018, Region of Waterloo Public Health had suggested downtown Galt as one of its three preferred locations for a site.

But residents and council responded by enacting a temporary by-law preventing any of the city's three downtown areas from getting a site. That interim bylaw is set to expire next month.

The matter will now go to a separate committee, before any further decisions are made.