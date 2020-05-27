KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have now charged four people with attempted murder in connection to an assault and stolen vehicle investigation.

At around 6:30 a.m. on February 20, police were called to the area of Three Bridges Road in Woolwich Township for a report of a suspected stolen vehicle.

A 21-year-old man was found inside a red Ford F250 truck with serious injuries.

The man remains in hospital in critical condition.

Three people were arrested at the scene: two men aged 25- and 18-years-old, and an 18-year-old woman.

Each of them was charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and possession of stolen property.

On Wednesday police announced they were charging all three with attempted murder.

They also said they arrested a fourth person, a 23-year-old man, who is now charged with attempted murder and forcible confinement.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the suspects in the case.