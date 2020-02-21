KITCHENER -- Regional Police have arrested three people in connection to a stolen vehicle and assault investigation that left a man in critical condition.

Officers were called to the area of Three Bridges Road in Woolwich Township around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday to investigate a stolen vehicle.

A 21-year-old man was found inside the truck with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Two males, ages 25 and 28, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and possession of stolen property.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw a 2019 Ford F-250 red truck in the area of Three Bridges Road between 4:50 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.