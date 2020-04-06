KITCHENER -- Public Health is reporting 185 local cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

That’s 13 additional cases since the previous update on the region’s website Sunday morning.

The number of resolved cases has also risen to 38 and there are currently 408 pending cases still being investigated.

So far, there have been three confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the region.

The latest death was confirmed on Saturday after a resident at Highview Residences in Kitchener died.

Officials say the 88-year-old man was a resident of the Blair Creek House.

Outbreaks been reported at six long-term care or retirement residences in the region including: Highview Residences, Sunnyside Home, Forest Heights Revera, St. Luke’s Place, The Village at University Gates, and Chartwell Westmount LTC.

The region also announced Monday that it was opening two new assessment clinics, one in Waterloo and one in Kitchener.