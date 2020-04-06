KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo announced Monday that it is opening two new COVID-19 assessment clinics.

One has been set up at the Westmount Walk-In Clinic, at 50 Westmount Road North in Waterloo.

Public Health says the site will serve the communities of Kitchener, Waterloo, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich.

The second location is at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at 700 Coronation Boulevard, and will accept patients from Cambridge and North Dumfries.

However Public Health is warning that these sites are not testing centres and walk-ins are not welcome.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the acting Medical Officer of Health for the region, says people should only go the assessment centres if they get the go-ahead from their family doctor or healthcare provider.

She says residents should first visit the province’s online self-assessment tool to determine whether they should seek a clinical assessment.

They can then set up a phone or online appointment with their family doctor or walk-in clinic healthcare provider.

If that doctor determines that an in-person assessment is required, they will refer the patient to one of the region’s new assessment centres.

Dr. Wang says this system has been set up for those with moderate symptoms and anyone with severe symptoms should go to their local hospital.