KITCHENER -- Public Health says the number of COVID-19 cases in the Region of Waterloo now stands at 172.

That’s 14 additional cases since their previous update on Saturday morning.

However, the region’s website states the number of new confirmed cases is actually 15.

Three of Sunday’s newly confirmed cases are health care workers, bringing the total to 40 in Waterloo Region.

The number of resolved cases has remained steady at 29 and there are 445 pending cases still being investigated.

Public Health’s website has also been updated to reflect three confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest case was a long-term care resident at Highview Residences in Kitchener.

Outbreaks have already been reported at six long-term care or retirement residences in the region.