KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they have charged a 26-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the death of her eight-month-old son.

Officers responded to a medical incident involving the 26-year-old woman in the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener around 4 p.m Sunday. According to police, they received information during that call that resulted in them performing a well-being check at an apartment, on Cedarwoods Crescent.

Police said an eight-month-old boy was found dead at the apartment. The boy's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

UPDATE:



A Kitchener female, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of an eight-month-old child.



Full details here: https://t.co/Eo7b8QpJVF. https://t.co/BHWSbNMDQR — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 10, 2020

The boy's mother has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they aren't looking for any further suspects.

Residents should expect an increased police presence in the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue as they canvas for witnesses and video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.