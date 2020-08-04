KITCHENER -- Police say they're treating the death of a two-year-old boy as a homicide after he and his mother died.

Emergency services first responded to the scene on Forsyth Drive in Waterloo on the morning of July 31.

Officers arrived to find two people in medical distress. A Waterloo woman, 38, and a two-year-old boy were taken to hospital after life-saving measures were taken by officers and paramedics on scene.

On Aug. 2, the boy succumbed to his injuries. The following day, the woman did, too.

In a media release, police confirmed that the woman was the boy's mother.

They also say they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide, and that the mother's death is believed to be the result of self-inflicted injuries.

Officials are still investigating the incident, but police say they're not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone else with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.