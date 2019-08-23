

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Charges have been laid regarding a vehicle collision with a man in a wheelchair that led to his death.

Guelph Police were called to scene on May 14 at the intersection of Edinburgh Road North and Willow Road.

Their investigation determined that 57-year-old Paul Bell was crossing the intersection in an electric wheelchair when he was struck by a 49-year-old woman in a sedan.

Bell was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The woman was uninjured.

On May 21, Bell passed away from complications relating to his injuries.

On Wednesday, a 49-year-old woman from Guelph was charged with careless driving causing death in relation to the incident.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.