OPP investigating alleged sexual assault at Fergus retailer

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.

Police said it happened at around 5:45 p.m. on April 30, at a store on St. Davis Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, tall and heavy set. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, dark sunglasses, dark hoody, blue spandex shorts, white sneakers and carrying keys and a black wallet.

Police also shared two photos of the person they are hoping to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.