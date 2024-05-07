KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • OPP investigating alleged sexual assault at Fergus retailer

    OPP included these photos of the man they are hoping to identify.
    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.

    Police said it happened at around 5:45 p.m. on April 30, at a store on St. Davis Street.

    The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, tall and heavy set. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, dark sunglasses, dark hoody, blue spandex shorts, white sneakers and carrying keys and a black wallet.

    Police also shared two photos of the person they are hoping to identify.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

