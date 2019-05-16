

CTV Kitchener





The wife of a man who was seriously injured while crossing the street on his mobility scooter is speaking out.

Paul Bell, 57, was struck at Willow and Edinburgh Roads in Guelph on Tuesday.

He was rushed to hospital to repair broken bones in his hip and leg. His niece says he will remain in the intensive care unit for several days.

Bell’s niece has set up a fundraising page for him, saying he doesn’t have insurance covering his mobility scooter or other medical devices. She says his rehab will require a new electronic wheelchair.

His wife, meanwhile, spoke out on Facebook on Wednesday thanking the people who stopped to help her husband as well as first responders.

She urged drivers to use more caution on city streets, citing a number of crashes at various intersections in recent days.

Guelph police say this is the first crash involving a pedestrian at this intersection this year. Last year there were a total of 16 crashes. One of those involved a pedestrian.

Other intersections along Edinburgh Road, meanwhile, have a high volume of crashes.