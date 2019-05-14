

CTV Kitchener





A serious crash involving a mobility scooter is under investigation in Guelph.

Police responded to the incident at Willow and Edinburgh Roads. They tweeted about the crash at 12:24 p.m.

A car was seen on a retaining wall with damage to its front end. A mobility scooter lay on its side behind it.

Police say a Guelph resident was crossing the west side of Edinburgh Road to get to the east side. The car was going north when the crash happened.

"Just before he made it to the east curb of Edinburgh Road he was struck by a black sedan," explains Sgt. Raymond Gordon with the Guelph Police Service.

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He suffered several broken bones.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police had the intersection closed for investigation. Charges are pending.

Several witnesses on scene spoke to police about what they had seen.

Anyone else who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police.