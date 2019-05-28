Featured
‘Slap in the face’: Flowers stolen from crash memorial, victim’s friend says
A bouquet of flowers (top), the person accused of stealing them (bottom left) and the car they allegedly drove (bottom right). (Jo-Jo Frances / Facebook)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 1:11PM EDT
Flowers that were left at a memorial for a man killed while crossing the street have been taken, a friend of the victim says.
Paul Bell was crossing the street at Willow and Edinburgh Roads in Guelph on his mobility scooter when he was struck by a vehicle.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A week later, Bell died from his injuries.
On Sunday, a Facebook post garnered attention from thousands after a woman claimed that flowers left at a makeshift memorial for Bell had been taken.
“His death was so senseless and now this. What a slap in the face,” says Jo-Jo Frances in the post.
She says that a woman and her passenger took flowers that had been left at the scene where Bell was hit.
CTV visited the scene on Tuesday to find a different bouquet of flowers than the ones shown in the Facebook photo.
Guelph police confirm that the incident was reported and that police are investigating. They say that charges are a possibility but are not currently pending.
Thousands of people reacted, commented and shared the post, expressing outrage that such a thing would happen.