Flowers that were left at a memorial for a man killed while crossing the street have been taken, a friend of the victim says.

Paul Bell was crossing the street at Willow and Edinburgh Roads in Guelph on his mobility scooter when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A week later, Bell died from his injuries.

On Sunday, a Facebook post garnered attention from thousands after a woman claimed that flowers left at a makeshift memorial for Bell had been taken.

“His death was so senseless and now this. What a slap in the face,” says Jo-Jo Frances in the post.

She says that a woman and her passenger took flowers that had been left at the scene where Bell was hit.

CTV visited the scene on Tuesday to find a different bouquet of flowers than the ones shown in the Facebook photo.

Guelph police confirm that the incident was reported and that police are investigating. They say that charges are a possibility but are not currently pending.

Thousands of people reacted, commented and shared the post, expressing outrage that such a thing would happen.