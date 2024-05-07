Gunshots fired into Kitchener apartment building

Residents in a Kitchener neighbourhood woke up early Tuesday morning to the sound of gunfire.

Waterloo regional police said the shots were fired into a residential building on Jean Avenue, near Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue, around 6 a.m.

Bullet holes could be seen in the glass door at the front entrance.

Gunshots fired into a residential building on Jean Avenue in Kitchener on May 7, 2024.

“There were no reports of physical injuries as a result of the incident,” Const. Brad Hickey said. “The investigation is still ongoing and very active.”

Police believe it was a targeted shooting, making it the second one reported in the past week.

Last Tuesday, a 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Mill Park and Green Valley Drive in Kitchener. He was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

“Obviously, any sort of gun violence or violence of any nature is concerning,” said Hickey.

Police cruisers seen outside of the building on Tuesday May 7, 2024. (CTV News/Hannah Schmidt)

No suspect description has been released at this time.

“We really do rely on members of the public to come forward with information to be able to assist us in the investigation,” Hickey added.

Police said they’ll continue to canvass the neighbourhood as they gather information that may assist in the investigation.