Gunshots fired into Kitchener apartment building
Residents in a Kitchener neighbourhood woke up early Tuesday morning to the sound of gunfire.
Waterloo regional police said the shots were fired into a residential building on Jean Avenue, near Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue, around 6 a.m.
Bullet holes could be seen in the glass door at the front entrance.
Gunshots fired into a residential building on Jean Avenue in Kitchener on May 7, 2024.
“There were no reports of physical injuries as a result of the incident,” Const. Brad Hickey said. “The investigation is still ongoing and very active.”
Police believe it was a targeted shooting, making it the second one reported in the past week.
Last Tuesday, a 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Mill Park and Green Valley Drive in Kitchener. He was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
“Obviously, any sort of gun violence or violence of any nature is concerning,” said Hickey.
Police cruisers seen outside of the building on Tuesday May 7, 2024. (CTV News/Hannah Schmidt)
No suspect description has been released at this time.
“We really do rely on members of the public to come forward with information to be able to assist us in the investigation,” Hickey added.
Police said they’ll continue to canvass the neighbourhood as they gather information that may assist in the investigation.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indian envoy warns of 'big red line,' days after charges laid in Nijjar case
India's envoy to Canada insists relations between the two countries are positive overall, despite what he describes as 'a lot of noise.'
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
With Donald Trump sitting just feet away, Stormy Daniels testified Tuesday at the former president's hush money trial about a sexual encounter the porn actor says they had in 2006 that resulted in her being paid to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
Northern Ont. woman makes 'eggstraordinary' find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
Susan Buckner, who played spirited cheerleader Patty Simcox in 'Grease,' dead at 72
Susan Buckner, best known for playing peppy Rydell High School cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 classic movie musical 'Grease,' has died. She was 72.
Jeremy Skibicki has 'uphill battle' to prove he's not criminally responsible in Winnipeg killings: legal analysts
Accused killer Jeremy Skibicki could have a challenging time convincing a judge that he is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women, a legal analyst says.
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
CFL suspends Argos QB Chad Kelly at least nine games following investigation
The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.