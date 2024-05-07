Concerns raised over WRDSB's use of AI
A social media post made by the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB) is causing some backlash because of its use of artificial intelligence to help write it.
The post describes a new addition to the English curriculum: Understanding Contemporary First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Voices. At the bottom of the post, it reads, "This post was created with the assistance of #AI, but is made better by humans!"
Many people online commented on it, questioning why AI was used at all.
"So my first thought was how much about the post was actually written by a human and how much of it was actually written by AI," Bangishimo, co-director of the Willow River Centre, said.
In April, the school board started posting at the start of the week using the hashtag #MixtapeMonday. The goal is to experiment with artificial intelligence to share information.
The post about the new course does carry the hashtag, but it's the only one made on Monday that mentioned AI.
“Almost creates that narrative that they don't care, when we're like, we'll just get a computer to do it," Bangishimo said.
The post said the course provides a unique opportunity to explore and understand Indigenous perspectives, and fosters empathy, respect, and reconciliation within the community. Bangishimo wonders why it was not fully written by a human, when it relates to reconciliation.
"It doesn't show your dedication to working with the Indigenous community when you're relying on a computer program to write it for you. It loses the meaning of what reconciliation should be, of putting that time and that energy, your own words into creating something like that," Bangishimo said.
No one from the board was available for an interview, but told CTV News in an email that the AI mixtape helps create engaging new messages to share.
“Importantly, this includes a transparent approach by explaining how AI was used to inform the creation of the posts, but that they are edited and improved by people,” Eusis Dougan-McKenzie, WRDSB executive officer, said in the email. “The #MixtapeMonday post was used to help further promote this course with our community, in an effort to increase awareness of this unique and innovative academic offering for students. We do realise that it caused confusion and harm and apologise for that. The promotional post is not connected to the class."
Bangishimo has used AI in other platforms and said when creating art, it often produces stereotypical imagery of Indigenous people. They hope if AI continues to be used, someone is dedicated to checking it.
"That was automatically a red flag for me, because I know how harmful that can be if it's not used in the right way," Bangishimo said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indian envoy warns of 'big red line,' days after charges laid in Nijjar case
India's envoy to Canada insists relations between the two countries are positive overall, despite what he describes as 'a lot of noise.'
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
With Donald Trump sitting just feet away, Stormy Daniels testified Tuesday at the former president's hush money trial about a sexual encounter the porn actor says they had in 2006 that resulted in her being paid to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
Northern Ont. woman makes 'eggstraordinary' find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
Susan Buckner, who played spirited cheerleader Patty Simcox in 'Grease,' dead at 72
Susan Buckner, best known for playing peppy Rydell High School cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 classic movie musical 'Grease,' has died. She was 72.
Jeremy Skibicki has 'uphill battle' to prove he's not criminally responsible in Winnipeg killings: legal analysts
Accused killer Jeremy Skibicki could have a challenging time convincing a judge that he is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women, a legal analyst says.
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
CFL suspends Argos QB Chad Kelly at least nine games following investigation
The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.