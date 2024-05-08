Male extricated from vehicle after crash in Ohsweken

A male was airlifted to hospital after a single vehicle crash in Ohsweken.

Six Nations police said the crash happened on Cayuga Road south of 5th Line Road on Sunday around 2:35 p.m.

Witnesses told police a vehicle had rolled over and one person was trapped inside.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, the Jaws of Life were used to help free the male inside the vehicle.

Police said they asked for an airlift due to the extent of his injuries.

They said he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening and non-life-altering injuries.

An investigation is underway and charges are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.