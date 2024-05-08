KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Male extricated from vehicle after crash in Ohsweken

    (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener) (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A male was airlifted to hospital after a single vehicle crash in Ohsweken.

    Six Nations police said the crash happened on Cayuga Road south of 5th Line Road on Sunday around 2:35 p.m.

    Witnesses told police a vehicle had rolled over and one person was trapped inside.

    When emergency responders arrived on scene, the Jaws of Life were used to help free the male inside the vehicle.

    Police said they asked for an airlift due to the extent of his injuries.

    They said he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening and non-life-altering injuries.

    An investigation is underway and charges are expected.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests

    Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News