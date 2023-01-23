Winter storm: Snowfall to intensify this afternoon

A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and Wellington County Wednesday.

Much of southwestern Ontario is under a snowfall warning.

Precipitation began as flurries Wednesday morning and is expected to intensify later Wednesday afternoon.

"We could see snowfall accumulations of 2 to 3 cm an hour in that late afternoon window continuing on into the evening hours," CTV Kitchener weather specialist Will Aiello

Snowfall will taper off early Thursday morning, Environment Canada says.

Accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are forecast in Waterloo region and southern Wellington County, but higher amounts are possible in some locations. Isolated power outages could also happen.

In northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur, up to 15 cm of snow could fall.

Environment Canada warns heavy snow is expected to reduce visibility and make travel difficult.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said.

Named for the area they originate, Texas lows track toward the eastern Great Lakes region and through one of Canada’s most populated corridors, making them particularly impactful storms.

COLD TEMPERATURES ON THE WAY

As the skies clear, temperatures are expected to fall into the weekend with lows near -10 C forecast Friday through Monday.

“The mild conditions we saw through January are about to change,” Aiello said, adding temperatures will remain below seasonal through the early parts of February.

STORM EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS

While many are excited for the winter activities that follow a snow dump, experts are warning to be prepared for worst case scenarios as well.

"We're hoping this is the start of winter for us," Bill Creighton, CEO of Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort said Tuesday. "Ski conditions here on the runs we have open are fabulous. What this new snow will do is help us get the rest of the resort open and running."

Certified emergency manager Dave Colvin is hoping to remind people that storms can create dangerous conditions as well.

"Don't underestimate weather," said Colvin. "This is Canada, eh? We're going to get snow, but there are risks."

Colvin says the storm around Christmas served as a warning about the severity of winter weather.

"You're going to have bad driving conditions, you're going to have poor visibility, and it's time to rethink travel," said Colvin. "You've got the warning. You don't want to end up in the ditch or on Highway 401 or stuck in traffic."

He adds that residents should bundle up and check on vulnerable loved ones. For those that have no option but to drive, vehicles should be equipped for the conditions and the possibility of getting stuck on the road.

"Fill your vehicle up with fuel," said Colvin. "Charge your cell phone up and have it available, and if you're out driving, know where the heck you are."

With the possibility of power outages, Colvin advises keeping propane and emergency kits on hand.