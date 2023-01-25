Power outage closes all Kitchener public libraries

All Kitchener Public Library locations have been closed due to a power outage impacting the central library and library systems.

On Wednesday, around 2:45 p.m., the Kitchener Library tweeted that the Central Library was closed until further notice due to the power outage.

Around 40 minutes later, the Kitchener Public Library posted an update saying all locations were now closed.

“All programs are cancelled. It is expected that all locations will re-open tomorrow,” the update on Twitter says.

Kitchener Public Libraries are not a part of the list of Region of Waterloo warming centres.