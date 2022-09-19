‘We ask you to stop, look and listen’: Waterloo Regional Police take part in Rail Safety Week

Waterloo Regional Police will be joining law enforcement agencies across North America for Operation Clear Track, the largest rail safety enforcement initiative in North America, said officials in a media release.

Taking place during Rail Safety Week between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents in Canada and the U.S. – incidents which have seriously injured or killed more than 2,100 people in North America each year, police said in the release.

“Disobeying railway signs, lights, bells and gates can have tragic and life-changing consequences,” Staff Sergeant Scott Griffiths, traffic service’s unit supervisor said in the release. “Through education and enforcement, WRPS is committed to reducing serious injury and fatal collision events throughout the Region. We ask you to stop, look, listen and obey all traffic controls in and around rail crossings.”

Throughout the week, officials will be conducting enforcement at train and LRT crossings throughout Waterloo region, emphasizing the importance of obeying signs and signals at rail crossings and providing education about rail safety.

Waterloo police are reminding residents to:

• Obey all railway signs and signals

• Stay alert at rail crossings - today’s trains can be very quiet

• Leave your vehicle if it stalls or gets stuck on rail tracks and call 9-1-1

• Stay off the tracks - never walk, cycle or drive along railway tracks

• Use designated railway crossings and only proceed when it is safe to do so