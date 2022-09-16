Grand River Transit releases video compilation of near ION crashes

Grand River Transit released a video on its YouTube channel of near crashes with ION trains.

Released on Friday to the transit agency's official social media accounts, the video comprises several near collisions with ION trains over an unspecified length of time.

“A right turn is the wrong turn when a train is coming,” the agency said on its social media posts along side the video.

Just under one minute in length, the video shows seven instances where a driver was turning right while a train was coming.

Monday is the first day of rail safety week which has the goal of bringing railroad crossing and trespassing accidents down to zero.