KITCHENER -- There have been 10 reports of impaired driving so far this Thanksgiving long weekend that Waterloo regional police have had to investigate.

The number was released Monday morning along with details of a Waterloo incident in the area of Bridge Street and University Avenue.

Officers had set up a ride check at the spot and were dealing with a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday when they witnessed a three-vehicle collision, according to officials.

No injuries were reported from the crash, but a 29-year-old Kitchener man was arrested at the scene for failing to provide a breath sample as well as dangerous operation.

Waterloo regional police are reminding motorists to enjoy the weekend responsibly, plan ahead, and arrange a safe ride home.