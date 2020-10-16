KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, but the disease's death toll remained unchanged for the eighth week.

The total number of infections in Waterloo Region to date climbed to 1,954 on Friday, up from the 1,943 that officials had reported the day before.

That number includes 1,733 resolved cases and 120 deaths. There hasn't been a death attributed to COVID-19 in the region since Friday, Aug. 21. That death was the region's first in over a month.

There are 101 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region. Four of those cases are being treated in hospital, something that 258 of the region's cases have required so far.

STATE OF OUTBREAKS

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials declared one outbreak over on Friday, at a child-care centre where one person had tested positive.

That leaves 10 active outbreaks in the region:

Sunnyside Home LTC – Castle Kilbride Unit: one case in staff

Stirling Heights LTC: one case in a resident

Doon Village RH: one case in a resident

Fairview Mennonite LTC: one case in a resident

Conestoga Lodge RH: two cases in staff

Congregate setting: four cases in residents, two in staff

Dental service: three cases

Wilfrid Laurier University: 16 cases

JF Carmichael: two cases

Home child-care centre: one case

PROVINCIAL SNAPSHOT

Across Ontario, there were more than 700 new cases reported for the fifth straight day as officials logged 712 new infections in the province.

That's down slightly from the number of cases reported the day before, when public health officials reported 783.

Of the new infections, 213 were reported in Toronto, 135 in Peel Region, 108 in Ottawa, 62 in York Region and 46 in Halton Region.

Ontario has seen a total of 62,908 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 3,031 deaths and 54,004 recoveries.