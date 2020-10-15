KITCHENER -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region dropped by nearly a quarter on Thursday as public health officials reported nine new cases compared to 37 more resolved ones.

The total number of cases on Thursday rose to 1,943, up from the 1,934 cases reported the day before.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard reported a significant increase in resolved cases, with the number rising from 1,688 to 1,725. That helped fuel a notable drop in active cases, which fell from 126 to 98.

Of the remaining active cases, there are four people in hospital, the region's website shows.

STATUS OF OUTBREAKS

There are still 11 outbreaks in the region after one new one was declared and another one ended.

The latest is at Sunnyside Home LTC Castle Kilbride Unit, where one case has been identified in a staff member. That outbreak was reported as officials ended the one at Pinehaven LTC, which was declared on Oct. 4.

Another notable change in the state of outbreaks was at Wilfrid Laurier University, where officials declared an outbreak at a student residence earlier this week after seven cases were linked to study groups.

The number of cases associated with that outbreak has since climbed to 15.

Here are the remaining active outbreaks in the region:

Stirling Heights LTC: one case in a resident

Doon Village RH: one case in a resident

Fairview Mennonite LTC: one case in a resident

Conestoga Lodge RH: two cases in staff

Congregate setting: four cases in residents, two in staff

Dental service: three total cases

JF Carmichael: two total cases

Home child-care centre: one total case

Bright Start Co-Operative Early Learning Centre: one total case

Across the province, public health officials reported more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

There were 783 new infections reported in Ontario on Thursday, an increase from the 721 reported the day before.

The daily infection increases have fluctuated from between 649 and 809 since last weekend.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on social media that 239 of the new cases were in Toronto, with 136 in Peel Region, 127 in York Region and 89 in Ottawa.

The number of resolved cases nearly matched Thursday's case increase, with 779 more resolved cases across the province.