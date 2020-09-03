KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty in connection to a multi-million-dollar fraud case.

Constantinos Mathios pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 on Thursday afternoon.

According to the agreed statement of facts, he defrauded 16 people into buying shares for Magma Gold, a private mining company.

Magma Gold is a real company, but the statement shows that he was never authorized to sell securities, and he never had a relationship with the company.

The agreed statement of facts shows that collected a total of $577,982 in Canadian currency and US$1,300,500.

None of that money actually went to Magma Gold – he kept the money for himself to live a "lavish lifestyle," the agreed statement of facts says.

Sentencing will be adjourned until in-person court resumes. No date has been set.