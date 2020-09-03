Advertisement
Waterloo man pleads guilty in multi-million dollar fraud case
Constantino Mathios is accused of swindling a dozen people out of millions. (Source: Facebook)
KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty in connection to a multi-million-dollar fraud case.
Constantinos Mathios pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 on Thursday afternoon.
According to the agreed statement of facts, he defrauded 16 people into buying shares for Magma Gold, a private mining company.
Magma Gold is a real company, but the statement shows that he was never authorized to sell securities, and he never had a relationship with the company.
The agreed statement of facts shows that collected a total of $577,982 in Canadian currency and US$1,300,500.
None of that money actually went to Magma Gold – he kept the money for himself to live a "lavish lifestyle," the agreed statement of facts says.
Sentencing will be adjourned until in-person court resumes. No date has been set.
Correction:
This is a corrected story. A previous version stated that the Agreed Statement of Facts showed Matios had taken $3.4 million. In fact, the statement showed the sum was about $2.3 million in Canadian dollars -- $577,982 in Canadian currency and US$1,300,500.