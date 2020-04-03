KITCHENER -- "April showers bring May flowers," the saying goes, but we started off the month with a stretch of sunshine along with above seasonal temperatures.

A slight change is on the way. Showers make a comeback in the long range, while temperatures will drop back to the single digits.



Jim Bowman, Waterloo

For Kitchener-Waterloo, the seasonal average high temperature for this time of year is 8 C.

Thursday brought on a high of 13 C in KW. Windsor was the hot spot in the country for several hours at 15 C.

Meanwhile, with gusty northwest winds communities south of Lake Huron struggled to achieve the same warm-up.

Goderich topped out at 5 C on Thursday afternoon. Friday was very similar.

As for the conditions in the short range, this weekend will bring sunshine with the chance for scattered showers.

An area of low pressure that dumped snow on parts of Manitoba will track east, and as it does parts of Southern Ontario can expect showers Saturday night into early Sunday.

The weekend isn't a wash out, though: Saturday starts off with a mix of sun and clouds with increasing clouds late day ahead of the chance for light showers overnight lingering into early Sunday.

Sunday clouds will clear through the morning, making way for more sunshine. That will be partnered with temperatures back up in the teens.

The work-week will start off with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions return mid-late week.