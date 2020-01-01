Videographer

Shannon Bradbury started at CTV Kitchener in January 2019 as a Multimedia Journalist. She soon began anchoring the weekend weather before becoming the weekday weather anchor.

A graduate of the Broadcast Journalism program at Fanshawe College, she has previously anchored weather at The Weather Network, was a videographer at CKWS Kingston and worked behind the scenes at CTV Barrie and in radio at Bayshore Broadcasting Corporation in Owen Sound.

Shannon grew up in Ontario’s Snow Belt region, on a small horse/hobby farm in rural Grey County. Her interest in weather, the environment and agriculture started at a young age.

She loves animals, travelling and everything outdoors.

She can often be found horseback riding and spending time outside with her husband and rescued dog, Ted.

Shannon speaks English.