97.1 per cent of Waterloo Region's COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated, partially vaccinated people: public health

Only 2.9 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region since May 1 have been in fully vaccinated people, according to public health officials.

Speaking at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rabia Bana said 71.9 per cent of cases in that same timeframe were in unvaccinated people, while the remaining 25.2 per cent were reported in people partially vaccinated or not fully protected.

Hospitalizations follow a similar pattern, with 71.5 per cent of admissions unvaccinated people, 24.4 per cent partially vaccinated and 4.1 per cent fully vaccinated. Seventy-one per cent of patients needing intensive care weren't vaccinated, while 27.1 per cent were partially vaccinated and 1.0 per cent were fully vaccinated.

When it comes to vaccine requirements in schools, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Wednesday COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for eligible students, teachers or staff.

"They will however still be treated differently in terms of outbreak management," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said in an email on Thursday.

Dr. Moore previously hinted there would be different rules around isolation periods and testing requirements depending on a student's vaccine status.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Aug. 8):

Waterloo Region: 18,525 confirmed cases, 283 deaths, 18,086 resolved

Wellington County: 8,328 cases, 126 deaths, 8,172 resolved

Brant County: 3,453 cases, 20 deaths, 3,421 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 2,748 cases, 54 deaths, 2,679 recovered

Huron Perth: 1,949 cases, 57 deaths, 1,881 recovered

24 vehicles stolen from Waterloo Region driveways in the past month: WRPS

In less than one month, 24 vehicles have been stolen from driveways in Waterloo Region, police say. According to their figures, between July 9 and Aug. 6, two dozen vehicles have been stolen, with most Toyota or Lexus models.

Most thefts have taken place in the areas of RIM Park in Waterloo and Doon South and Grand River South in Kitchener. Police say thieves are using relay and reprogramming technology to steal vehicles with a push start button.

Kitchener Chick-fil-A grand opening met with long line, protests

The Chick-fil-A on Fairway Road officially opened its doors to the public Saturday morning, with roughly 100 people lined up beforehand waiting to get in, and some even camping out overnight.

"Very worth it to wait the 13 hours," said customer Joshua Toma.

Later in the morning, about a dozen protesters showed up at the location to demonstrate and bring awareness to company and its CEO’s backing of conversion therapy and anti-LGTQ2S+ groups.

"When I see the people lining up, all I can think about is you're supporting something that has a huge impact on my life," said protester Holly Ardelean. "The more I see Chick-fil-A pop up in Canada, the more I worry for my freedoms and rights as a gay person."

Netflix series documenting journey to build 'Instagram worthy' Sauble Beach motel

Two Toronto entrepreneurs brought retro renovations to a Sauble Beach motel. It’s all part of a new Netflix series called Motel Makeover, taking place at what’s now called the June Motel.

The six-episode show follows two best friends turned business partners with a vision to reimagine the motel experience.

“A truly curated experience, like a personal touch from the moment you check-in you get a glass of wine,” said April Brown, co-founder of the June Motel.

Four tow truck drivers charged with street racing near Milton

Ontario Provincial Police have charged four tow truck drivers who they say were racing each other on Highway 401.

A tweet, posted by OPP Sunday morning, says members of the Highway Enforcement Team observed the vehicles racing, as well as “driving on the shoulder, passing dangerously and making unsafe lane changes.”

Provincial police say the charges include a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicles were impounded for 14 days.