INTERPOL warns Guelph Police of concerning social media post

A Guelph teenager has learned to be more careful about what she posts online after one of her Snapchat stories caught the attention of INTERPOL.

The international police agency contacted the Guelph Police Service on Monday after they found a social media post referencing a school shooting.

Police in Guelph tracked down the teen behind the post and spoke to her and her mother. They said the teen was ‘very remorseful’ and she told police the post was only meant to be taken as a joke.