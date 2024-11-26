KITCHENER
    Driver charged, business dealing with minor damages after Waterloo collision: police

    A driver from Hamilton has been charged in a Waterloo collision Monday evening, where one vehicle involved struck a business.

    On Nov. 25, at around 4:15 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of University Avenue West and Regina Street North.

    Police said the crash caused one of the vehicles to leave the road and hit a nearby business, causing minor damage to the building.

    Regina Street North was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

    No one was hurt.

    A 21-year-old man from Hamilton was charged with making an unsafe turn.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 6399

