Driver charged, business dealing with minor damages after Waterloo collision: police

A driver from Hamilton has been charged in a Waterloo collision Monday evening, where one vehicle involved struck a business.

On Nov. 25, at around 4:15 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of University Avenue West and Regina Street North.

Police said the crash caused one of the vehicles to leave the road and hit a nearby business, causing minor damage to the building.

Regina Street North was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

No one was hurt.

A 21-year-old man from Hamilton was charged with making an unsafe turn.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 6399