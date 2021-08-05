WATERLOO -- Unvaccinated students will be treated differently in terms of COVID-19 outbreak management, Ontario's Ministry of Health says.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for eligible students, teachers or staff.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, insisted unvaccinated students will not be treated differently for school activities.

"They will however still be treated differently in terms of outbreak management," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said in an email on Thursday.

Dr. Moore previously hinted there would be different rules around isolation periods and testing requirements depending on a student's vaccine status.

COVID-19 outbreak management in schools is missing from the back-to-school plan released earlier this week. A spokesperson from the province says details are being finalized with local public health units and will be released shortly.

The lack of a concrete plan and the changing statements about differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated students is leaving some parents confused.

"I understand that there will be confusion and there will be kids called out because if they're not vaccinated, it's going to be obvious that they're not vaccinated when they have to miss school," said parent Erica Kloetstra.

"It's the inconsistencies that's troubling and confusing people and causing problems," said parent Glen Wade.

An education and social development expert at the University of Waterloo is worried the province is sending parents and families the wrong message.

"I do have concerns that parents are getting mixed messaging, this is not something that is urgent and is needed to protect everyone and the common good within schools," said professor Kristina Llewllyn.

While schools will not be able to access a child's immunization record, public health units can when investigating an outbreak in a cohort.