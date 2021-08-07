KITCHENER -- A new fast food franchise in Kitchener has been greeted by many customers as well as protesters.

The Chick-fil-A on Fairway Road officially opened its doors to the public Saturday morning, with roughly 100 people lined up beforehand waiting to get in.

Later in the morning, about a dozen protesters showed up at the location to demonstrate.

The restaurant chain has attracted opposition from LGBTQ2S+ grounds whenever a new store has opened, including the two locations in Toronto.

Spectrum Waterloo Region issued a statement expressing concerns with the company and its CEO’s backing of conversion therapy and anti-LGTQ2S+ groups.

In 2019, the Atlanta-based company’s charitable arm committed to stop donations to two groups that oppose gay marriage.