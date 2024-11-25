Single mom and disabled son struggle to find affordable ride after accessible van vandalized
A single mother and her disabled, terminally ill son are facing an overwhelming transportation crisis after their accessible van was vandalized beyond repair.
On the morning of Nov. 20, Rebecca Dooley was greeted with a not-so-welcome surprise as she was preparing to drive her son Noor to school.
“I noticed my front windshield was smashed. But then I started walking around and I noticed my door was damaged. I also noticed the rear windshield was completely smashed in. He took away a lot of my feelings of security that I have,” she told CTV News.
Dooley immediately reported the incident to Waterloo Regional Police, along with her insurance company.
“Police received a report of property damage in the area of Sydney Street South in Kitchener,” said Const. Brad Hickey in an email to CTV News. “Sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m., on Nov. 20, 2024, an unknown suspect caused damage to a parked vehicle in a parking lot. The suspect then gained entry to the vehicle and stole personal property. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video footage of this incident is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.”
The vehicle, which was crucial for getting to medical appointments at SickKids and McMaster Children’s Hospital, was declared a write-off by Dooley’s insurance company, leaving the family without a reliable way to travel.
“It has been difficult,” said Dooley. “We're basically stuck at home due to his mental and his physical needs and his just different disabilities.”
Rebecca Dooley and her son Noor sit together on Nov. 25, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)
10-year-old Noor, who has Hattersley Urano syndrome, genetic diabetes and generalized intractable epilepsy, suffers from frequent seizures and requires regular medical care.
“In public, that can be quite overwhelming dealing with that. We're not actually able to use public transit. It is unsafe for him,” she explained.
Securing a suitable replacement or rental vehicle has proven nearly impossible.
“Initially, when I contacted the insurance company, they had agreed to a rental for up to 30 days, but their limit was $50 a day and that was just a typical minivan as opposed to a wheelchair van. They're outlandishly expensive. When I bought it seven years ago, it was $50,000. They're now going for around $90,000.”
Accessible vehicles are expensive, and rentals that accommodate wheelchairs are limited in availability. While she was offered a payout, Dooley says it's not enough to get a safe, reliable replacement.
“Most major rental companies wouldn't actually carry rental vans that are wheelchair accessible just because they are not highly used and they're expensive to maintain,” she said. “I found a company up in Etobicoke that does wheelchair van rentals. It's under $200 a day, which is still quite expensive. It's nothing that I can afford to do myself, and when I approached the insurance company with it, I haven't heard back.”
Dooley is also worried about missing appointments that Noor cannot afford to skip.
“Rescheduling and taking them to online…that's really not great because doctors need to be able to see him to understand where he's at in terms of his disease.”
Dooley says their situation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by those who rely on accessible transportation.
“I would love to see this person brought to - I wouldn't say to justice - but some sort of accountability and protect other families from experiencing the same thing.”
Dooley’s sister has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new accessible van, hoping that the community will rally to help.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists
After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Los Angeles judge postpones hearing on release of Menendez brothers
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.