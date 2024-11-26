KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police responding to barricaded person call in Kitchener

    Several Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles were seen in the Fourth Ave area of Kitchener as officers responded to calls about a barricaded person on Nov. 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Several Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles were seen in the Fourth Ave area of Kitchener as officers responded to calls about a barricaded person on Nov. 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    There is an increased police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood as police respond to a call about a barricaded person.

    Although details are still sparse, in an email sent at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, police confirmed they were in the Fourth Ave area responding to the call.

    This is a developing story.

