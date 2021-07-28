KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after four vehicles were stolen earlier this month using "relay and reprogramming technology."

According to officials, the vehicles were stolen from four separate addresses in Waterloo between July 8 and July 9.

Here are the vehicles reported stolen:

Lexus Rx350: stolen from the RIM park area

Toyota Highlander: stolen from the area of Bridge Street West and University Avenue East

Toyota Highlander Hybrid: stolen from the RIM park area

Toyota 4Runner: stolen from the area of Bridge Street West and Lexington Road

Police said the vehicles were all newer models with keyless entry and push start technology, adding the thefts took place overnight.

RELAY VEHICLE THEFT

According to police, suspects will use technology to find a key fob signal inside a home. They'll use that technology to amplify and transfer the key fob signal to unlock, start and steal the vehicle.

Police said most people don't know the vehicle was stolen until the next morning, when victims realize they have the key fob but their vehicle is gone.

REPROGRAMMING VEHICLE THEFT

Suspects can also force entry inside a vehicle and use an electronic device to access diagnostics.

Police said suspects can reprogram a blank key fob to start the vehicle they plan to steal.

PROTECTING YOUR VEHICLE

Here are some tips from police for preventing relay and reprogramming theft: