WATERLOO -- In less than one month, 24 vehicles have been stolen from driveways in Waterloo Region, police say.

According to figures from Waterloo regional police, between July 9 and Aug. 6, two dozen vehicles have been stolen, with most Toyota or Lexus models.

Most thefts have taken place in the areas of RIM Park in Waterloo and Doon South and Grand River South in Kitchener.

Police say thieves are using relay and reprogramming technology to steal vehicles with a push start button.

In relay vehicle theft, suspects will approach a residence and use technology to find a key fob signal from inside the residence.

Reprogramming vehicle theft involves forcing entry inside and then using electronic devices to access a car's diagnostics and reprogramming a blank key fob to start it.

Waterloo regional police continue to investigate the trend of vehicle thefts.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

PROTECTING YOUR VEHICLE