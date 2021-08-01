Advertisement
Four tow truck drivers charged with street racing near Milton
Published Sunday, August 1, 2021 11:59AM EDT
OPP say four tow trucks drivers are charged with street racing. (Courtesy: Twitter/OPP Highway Safety Division)
KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged four tow truck drivers who they say were racing each other on Highway 401.
A tweet, posted by OPP Sunday morning, says members of the Highway Enforcement Team observed the vehicles racing, as well as “driving on the shoulder, passing dangerously and making unsafe lane changes.”
Provincial police say the charges include a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicles were impounded for 14 days.