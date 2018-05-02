

Provincial police are investigating after a fire destroyed a detached garage and damaged an abandoned residence in Hagersville Tuesday.

Police say they responded to Haldimand Road 55 around 8:30 a.m. for a fully engulfed garage fire.

Haldimand County Fire Services were able to extinguish the fire and say there were no occupants.

Haldimand Road 55 was closed between Concession 10 Walpole and Concession 11 Walpole for approximately two hours while emergency crews were on scene.

Later on in the afternoon around 3:30 p.m., OPP were called back to the same location where it was reported an abandoned residences on the property was on fire.

Crews extinguished the fire and say there were no occupants.

The cause of the garage fire is still under investigation and authorities are looking into whether the fire at the residence was caused by embers from the garage fire that may have spread.