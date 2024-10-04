Meet the coach leading a Guelph high school football team to success

A Guelph coach has scored touchdown after touchdown in her development of the football program at Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School.

Once the only woman in the room, Julie Britton Frasier has earned the respect of coaches and players.

The team is now looking to build on what has made the program successful.

“This season has been pretty epic,” said Britton Frasier. “Last year, [we were] obviously coming off a D-10 championship. We’re very excited to come back this year.”

For the last 15 years, she’s played a central role in shaping BMac’s football program.

Britton Frasier said it hasn’t always been an easy in a male-dominated sport.

“I used to be the only woman at any meetings, at any games, and people didn’t believe that I was kind of with the team, or how much I brought to the team. Now it has gone the other way,” she explained.

Britton Frasier is leaving her mark both on and off the gridiron.

“She’s like the powerhouse of, not just our school. She helps out all the time, trying to get games scheduled, and gets coaches going. Nothing would be possible without Julie,” said Celtics receiver Philip Oates.

“She’s been amazing the whole time I’ve been in this program,” added Celtics lineman Mitchell McCutcheon. “And, you know, some people may think they’re going to go a bit easy on you but no, she get’s right down to the point and she makes sure everything’s intact.”

For Britton Frasier, her abilities are not defined by gender.

“I don’t necessarily see it so much as a woman [or] a man kind of thing. It’s more like this is what I bring to the table and this is what I can do,” she said.

That’s earned her nothing but respect from her team.

“Everyone’s more afraid of Julie than any of the guy coaches,” said Celtics linebacker Evan Verdun. “I feel like any time, you know, when you’re in your huddle and a coach asks you a question and you say: ‘yes coach,’ I mean everyone’s louder when Julie is the one saying it.”

Last season the Celtics took home the championship for the first time in 37 years.

The team said they are looking for a repeat of that success this year.