Two separate crashes on Highway 401 in Puslinch, Ont. sends three people to hospital
Two serious crashes shut down Highway 401 early Friday morning in Puslinch, Ont.
The first collision, between a car and transport truck, happened in the westbound lanes, near Highway 6 North.
Ontario Provincial Police said one driver was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
A short time later there was a second crash, also in the westbound lanes but closer to Highway 6 South.
OPP said two drivers were injured when two commercial vehicles collided with a passenger van.
One driver was airlifted by Ornge, while the other was taken by paramedics, to a trauma centre.
In a social media post, police said the injuries to all three were non-life-threatening and non-life-altering.
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 reopened before the noon hour.
