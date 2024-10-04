Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter to be sent to mental health hospital

Melissa Duff-Shore, a Cambridge, Ont. woman who killed her daughter in 2020, has been ordered to a forensic hospital in St. Thomas.

Duff-Shore was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Kayla Duff.

Earlier this year, Duff-Shore was found not criminally responsible due to “reason of mental disorder” – specifically, automatism.

Automatism is defined as a state of unconscious, involuntary behaviour.

Review board’s decision

The Ontario Review Board decided earlier this week that Duff-Shore is to be detained at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care in St. Thomas.

It would then be up to staff at the hospital to decide if Duff-Shore would be allowed out in the surrounding Elgin and Middlesex counties, while being accompanied by staff. If approved, police would also be notified ahead of time.

The review board also noted Duff-Shore must abstain from drugs and alcohol, can’t possess any weapons and would be required to submit random urine samples and take drug tests.

The Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care is the same facility where Udo Haan has been staying since he was found not criminally responsible for killing his wife and blowing up their Kitchener, Ont. home in 2018.

History of the Duff-Shore case

An agreed statement of facts, obtained by CTV News, stated Duff-Shore contacted 911 several times in the weeks leading up to Kayla Duff’s death.

Duff-Shore told the 911 operators she was suffering from mental health issues.

On Aug. 19, 2020, Duff-Shore contacted them again and told the call taker: “I’m at risk to the person that lives in the home.” She also asked to be removed from the residence she shared with her daughter. Duff-Shore then stated she was “trying not to harm her” and “I need to make sure that she’s home safe.”

Kayla Duff seen in this photo at a memorial outside of a Cambridge townhouse. (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)

According to the agreed statement of facts, Duff-Shore was taking three medications: Seroquel (an antipsychotic medication), hydromorphone (an opioid) and Zopiclone (sleeping pills).

On Sept. 11, Duff-Shore said she woke after passing out the day before and found blood on her arms and hands. There was also a dried pool of blood in her lap. She later explained that she tended to the wound on her arm and then noticed the body of her daughter at the foot of the staircase.

Duff-Shore called 911 to report the death.

A post-mortem examination of Kayla Duff concluded she had suffered at least 70 distinctive, sharp force injuries.

Duff-Shore insisted to police she had no memory of hurting her daughter.

Remembering the victim

Samantha Duff-Foley told CTV News in September 2020 that her sister was always eager to help a friend in need.

“Kayla was, among many things, the most genuine, caring and loving person I have ever known," she said in a statement.

After her death, a memorial was set up outside of Duff’s apartment complex at Queen Street West and Winston Boulevard.