Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter to be sent to mental health hospital
Melissa Duff-Shore, a Cambridge, Ont. woman who killed her daughter in 2020, has been ordered to a forensic hospital in St. Thomas.
Duff-Shore was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Kayla Duff.
Earlier this year, Duff-Shore was found not criminally responsible due to “reason of mental disorder” – specifically, automatism.
Automatism is defined as a state of unconscious, involuntary behaviour.
Review board’s decision
The Ontario Review Board decided earlier this week that Duff-Shore is to be detained at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care in St. Thomas.
It would then be up to staff at the hospital to decide if Duff-Shore would be allowed out in the surrounding Elgin and Middlesex counties, while being accompanied by staff. If approved, police would also be notified ahead of time.
The review board also noted Duff-Shore must abstain from drugs and alcohol, can’t possess any weapons and would be required to submit random urine samples and take drug tests.
The Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care is the same facility where Udo Haan has been staying since he was found not criminally responsible for killing his wife and blowing up their Kitchener, Ont. home in 2018.
History of the Duff-Shore case
An agreed statement of facts, obtained by CTV News, stated Duff-Shore contacted 911 several times in the weeks leading up to Kayla Duff’s death.
Duff-Shore told the 911 operators she was suffering from mental health issues.
On Aug. 19, 2020, Duff-Shore contacted them again and told the call taker: “I’m at risk to the person that lives in the home.” She also asked to be removed from the residence she shared with her daughter. Duff-Shore then stated she was “trying not to harm her” and “I need to make sure that she’s home safe.”
Kayla Duff seen in this photo at a memorial outside of a Cambridge townhouse. (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
According to the agreed statement of facts, Duff-Shore was taking three medications: Seroquel (an antipsychotic medication), hydromorphone (an opioid) and Zopiclone (sleeping pills).
On Sept. 11, Duff-Shore said she woke after passing out the day before and found blood on her arms and hands. There was also a dried pool of blood in her lap. She later explained that she tended to the wound on her arm and then noticed the body of her daughter at the foot of the staircase.
Duff-Shore called 911 to report the death.
A post-mortem examination of Kayla Duff concluded she had suffered at least 70 distinctive, sharp force injuries.
Duff-Shore insisted to police she had no memory of hurting her daughter.
Remembering the victim
Samantha Duff-Foley told CTV News in September 2020 that her sister was always eager to help a friend in need.
“Kayla was, among many things, the most genuine, caring and loving person I have ever known," she said in a statement.
After her death, a memorial was set up outside of Duff’s apartment complex at Queen Street West and Winston Boulevard.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
Following child's death in Ontario, here's what you need to know about rabies and bats
An Ontario child died last month after coming into contact with a rabid bat in their bedroom, which was the first known human rabies case in Canada since 2019.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Anne Hathaway confirms 'Princess Diaries 3': 'Miracles happen'
You might be thinking, 'Shut up!' but it’s officially true: the 'Princess Diaries' franchise is finally growing.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.