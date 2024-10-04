How bat health could be linked to human health
The recent rabies-related death in Ontario has raised concerns about human exposure, but an assistant professor at the University of Guelph says we can learn a lot from the health of bat populations.
"White-nose syndrome, unfortunately, has decimated populations of little brown bats," explained Quinn Webber, pointing to a poster of different bat species in his office.
Webber, who works in the integrative biology department and is also a behavioural ecologist, said the disease has devastated bat populations. It wakes the flying mammals from hibernation, causes them to waste valuable winter energy and, eventually, they starve to death.
A recent study from the U.S. suggests the loss of bats to white-nose syndrome could also be linked to the deaths of more than 1,000 human infants.
It attributes the deaths to higher pesticide use by farmers due to the declining bat population, since they are excellent at pest control.
But Webber urges caution when citing that study.
"I suppose in the United States, in the death registry, they only have information on whether the cause of death was external," Webber said. "So something like a car accident is internal, which could be anything else, including pesticide use."
Even so, Webber believes bat health and human health are fully connected. That's because bats live near the same spaces humans do, like sheds, garages and cabins.
"We actually come in contact with bats on a regular basis and it's not necessarily a bad thing," he said.
In fact, Webber suggests irregularities in bat populations could affect human populations too since we're interconnected.
"If bats get sick, there is always that scary possibility of a parasite or a pathogen being transmitted from a bat to a human,” he said. “That is possible.”
But even with the recent rabies scare, he said it shouldn't cause widespread panic.
"The number of bats in the population that are hosting rabies is actually quite low. It's typically less than one per cent for most species, and often even lower than that.”
Webber said it's also important to remember that bats don't want to come in contact with us – they'd prefer to keep to themselves.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
NDP house leader laments 'agents of chaos' in precarious Parliament
NDP House leader Peter Julian says there's more his party wants to do in Parliament before the next election, but if the current dysfunction continues it will become a factor in how they vote on a confidence measure.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
Scientists looked at images from space to see how fast Antarctica is turning green. Here's what they found
Parts of icy Antarctica are turning green with plant life at an alarming rate as the region is gripped by extreme heat events, according to new research, sparking concerns about the changing landscape on this vast continent.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Jury begins deliberations in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
The jury tasked with determining if Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago began deliberating Friday after nearly two weeks of testimony that saw the singer and his accuser give starkly different accounts of what happened.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.