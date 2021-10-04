Use caution if gathering for Thanksgiving next week, Dr. Wang advises
Health officials in Waterloo Region are reminding people to celebrate Thanksgiving with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region's medical officer of health, advised using layers of protection, adding the most important layer is vaccination at the area's weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
She also encouraged to practice physical distancing, keep gatherings small, wear masks and gather outdoors if possible.
"I appreciate many may be feeling tired of practicing public health restrictions, but in the face of Delta, without these precautions we risk a very difficult fall and winter," Dr. Wang said Friday.
Under Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, gatherings are capped at 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
