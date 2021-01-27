KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph is considering imposing a curfew as it deals with a COVID-19 outbreak connected to unsanctioned gatherings at one of its residences.

In a news release, the school said that 49 students had tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is linked to gatherings held in the East Village Townhouses on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, the school said in a news release.

Most of those who attended are first-year students, officials said, who are taking virtual courses at the university.

Campus police have issued more than two dozen fines connected to the gatherings, the school said, with more forthcoming. That could mean provincial fines, evictions and restrictions from university property.

"We know this is an upsetting and unsettling time," said Carrie Chassels, vice-provost of student affairs, in the news release.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly disrupted our residence and U of G community. We are taking this situation very seriously."

In that release, officials said that the university is increasing measures, monitoring and enforcement to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Students who have tested positive have been grouped in a single residence and more than 200 students are in self-isolation.

The school said that it has added more security cameras around the East Village Townhouses and increased security personnel monitoring on campus and communal spaces.

"Depending on compliance, the university may also implement a campus curfew," the news release said.

The university said it has increased its cleaning and disinfection protocols and continues to work with public health officials in carrying out contact tracing.