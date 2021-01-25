KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Guelph, which has been linked to an unsanctioned gathering, is now connected to more than 40 cases.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., officials said there were 44 confirmed cases from the outbreak.

"We know there are likely more that have either not been tested or have recently been tested and are awaiting their results," said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

The outbreak was declared last week after officials said more than 50 people attended unsanctioned gatherings on Jan. 15 and 16.

One father whose son contracted the disease told CTV News Kitchener while students should have known better, the university shouldn't have opened up residences to students during the stay-at-home order.

"The majority of the students currently living in residence are here because they cannot be academically successful learning from home," a statement from the university read in part.

"I do think that individuals also need to take a fair bit of responsibility here," Dr. Mercer said. "Nobody forced these young adults to gather, they chose to do so voluntarily."

So far, 27 students have been fined $120 for their involvement with the gatherings.

Officials said students aren't facing expulsion or suspension.

In a letter sent to the Gryphons community and obtained by CTV News, President Charlotte Yates addresses what she calls a serious situation.

"So far, more than two dozen students have tested positive, and, unfortunately, the numbers may rise as more test results are returned," the letter reads in part. "We are working with Public Health in monitoring, assessing and responding to this critical situation."

The university's president adds they will be implementing additional measures in student residences and on campus, including increased monitoring and enforcement.

The implementation of a curfew is reportedly being considered at the school.