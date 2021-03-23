KITCHENER -- Kitchener city council gave the green light to new measures that aim to slow down traffic on three local streets.

At a meeting Monday night, council approved traffic calming plans for Deer Ridge Drive, Holborn Drive and Robert Ferrie Drive.

These new measures include adding speed humps and cushions, raised crosswalks, and narrowed intersections and sidewalks. The Deer Ridge neighbourhood will also now have a speed limit of 40 km/h.

A release put out by the city says that residents were engaged through public information centres, mailouts and temporary road signage.