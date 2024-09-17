The Elvis of Kitchener-Waterloo has passed away

The Elvis of Kitchener-Waterloo has “left the building” for the last time.

The 71-year-old man, who walked the streets of Kitchener for more than three decades dressed up as the King of Rock and Roll, has died.

Elvis, whose real name was Ron, passed away Friday after a battle with cancer.

Tributes, shared online, described him as a kind-hearted man who always said hello to people in the community.

Ron, the Elvis of Kitchener-Waterloo, in an undated photo. (Source: KW Habilitation)

According to his friends, Ron came to Kitchener almost 40 years ago.

He dressed up like Elvis because he was a lifelong fan and wanted to be a legend like his hero.

“He was iconic,” said Rachel Hunter at KW Habilitation. “He was a legend in this town. It’s sad that he’s gone. [He’ll] be missed by thousands and thousands.”

