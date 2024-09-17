Shots fired at a home in Woodstock, multiple bullet holes found

Police are looking for the person who fired multiple gunshots into a Woodstock home on Monday afternoon.

Sandeep Dhillon was inside her Harcourt Crescent home at the time, sitting with her dog on the couch.

“I thought something had fallen upstairs and I didn’t know,” she told CTV News Tuesday. “One of my neighbours called my husband because he was outside and he said: ‘Somebody shot your house. Is anybody home?’”

Dhillon’s husband immediately called her.

“He said: ‘Call 911, somebody shot the house,’” she recalled. “Then I noticed the hole in the wall and I was shocked.”

Dhillon said at least six bullets hit her garage and front door.

Shots fired into the garage door of a Woodstock home on Sept. 16, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

According to police, someone in four-door sedan shot at the home around 4:30 p.m.

They're still trying to track down the vehicle, driver and the gun.

“We're looking for a black BMW with no front plate,” said Insp. Jamie Taylor. "We believe this to be a targeted incident and there's no concern for public safety at this time."

Police also shared images of the suspect vehicle.

Woodstock police are looking for the driver of a black four door BMW sedan with no front plate.(Twitter/Woodstock Police Service)

Dhillon, meanwhile, remains unsettled by the incident.

“I was outside, like, half an hour before that happened with my dog,” she said.

Her young daughter is also terrified.

“She said she doesn’t want to stay here, we need to move from here, because [she’s scared],” Dhillon explained. “It’s not even one or two bullets. It’s a total of six bullets and it’s in the wall right now.”

Police are asking anyone who saw the BMW, or has security video of the area at the time of the shooting, to give them a call.

- With reporting by Colton Wiens