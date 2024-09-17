Protesters outside Kitchener correctional facility call for changes to prison labour system

A protest outside the women’s prison in Kitchener caused some lengthy traffic tie-ups in the area Tuesday.

Dozens of cars lined Homer Watson Boulevard as unionized prison workers marched outside the Grand Valley institution for Women. It was part of a one-day protest by the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, held at various locations across the country, which focused on wages and working conditions.

A protest outside the women’s prison in Kitchener caused some lengthy traffic tie-ups in the area Tuesday.Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said they were aware of the labour activity at these sites.

“Steps are being taken to ensure that essential operations maintaining the safety and security of our institutions and communities continue,” an email statement to CTV News read. “The safety and wellbeing of those who work in our federal institutions are of paramount importance for CSC.”

According to CSC, several measures are in place to “protect the safety and security of staff and inmates.”

Some of these measures include appropriate security placement of offenders, an engagement and intervention model, robust static and dynamic security processes, strengthening contraband detection and seizure tools, and ongoing staff training.

“The Government of Canada remains committed to constructive negotiations with our union partners, and we will continue working with our staff and union partners to ensure safe environments for everyone,” the CSC statement read.

Waterloo Regional Police told CTV News that they responded to reports of safety concerns due to the traffic slowdown caused by the protest.

“When officers arrived, there were no safety concerns observed and traffic was moving without any obstructions. Officers were not required,” Const. Chris Iden said in an email.

CTV News reached out to the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers for comment but did not receive a response by our deadline.