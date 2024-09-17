Effort to get new mobility scooter for Elora, Ont. veteran struck by pickup truck

The community is trying to get a new set of 'wheels' for a Canadian Armed Forces veteran from Elora, Ont.

Victor Dockrell, 81, said his local streets have historically been quiet.

"At night, you could fire a cannon down the middle of the road and not hit a thing," he explained.

But traffic has ramped up in recent years and in July, he found himself in the middle of a collision.

While Dockrell was stopped at a light, he said a pickup truck turned the corner and caught the back end of his mobility scooter.

"Well, I saw it coming and I said: 'Hey, watch it!' But it was too late.”

Dockrell tipped over, along with his scooter. He had some significant bruising but his scooter took the brunt of the damage. It was crushed.

"It's all damaged. That's supposed to be in there," he said, pointing to a light hanging off the back of the scooter. "That piece got smashed right off," he added, holding another broken piece.

Victor Dockrell's broken scooter. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

The local legion loaned him a scooter, but it's only a temporary solution.

Getting his other scooter fixed isn't so simple either.

"The guy came and he said to get the parts it would be close to what the new one would cost. And there's no guarantee the electronics aren't damaged," Dockrell explained.

So his granddaughter set up an online fundraiser, hoping it would get some community support.

By late Tuesday afternoon, the money raised was already near the $8,000 goal.

"I appreciate their help. I really appreciate it. I mean, I try to do things for the community when I can. I help out with the River Fest for the legion. I go around, I pick up garbage when I'm on my scooter," he said.

Considering he relies so heavily on his scooter because of his knee injuries, Dockrell is hopeful he'll have his freedom back soon.

"It would be a relief because I use it to go to Fergus for shopping. I go to FreshCo, I go over to Giant Tiger," he said.

It is soon-to-be relief for a man who has dedicated his life to helping people, and is now getting some help of his own.